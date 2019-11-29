Play

DeOssie (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

DeOssie is in danger of hitting injured reserve in the near future, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see him ruled out in advance of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

