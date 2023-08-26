Gilbert has been ruled out of Saturday's preseason game against the Jets after suffering a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The young cornerback appeared in three games last year for New York, recording 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He's spent majority of his NFL career on the Giants' practice squad after going undrafted in 2021 out of Florida Atlantic. Gilbert is most likely on the fringe of making the team's active roster, and this injury doesn't help his chances. The extent of the 24-year-old's injury is currently unknown.