Gimel President: Let go by Titans
President was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
President signed a reserve/future deal with the Titans after spending the 2018 season on the team's practice squad, and will now look for a chance to catch on elsewhere in the league.
