Giorgio Tavecchio: Cut loose by Atlanta
Tavecchio was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Tavecchio had little more than a cup of coffee in Atlanta, as he's headed out of town just five days after originally signing. The journeyman kicker will now look to catch on with another franchise after posting a 76.2 field-goal rate in 2017 with Oakland.
