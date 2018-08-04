Giorgio Tavecchio: Loses kicking battle, hits waivers
Tavecchio was waived by the Raiders on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Tavecchio was battling rookie Eddy Pineiro for the starting job, and the cards were stacked against him as Pineiro received a $25,000 signing bonus -- a steep signing bonus for an undrafted free agent. Tavecchio also struggled with the Raiders last season, completing just 16 of 21 field goal attempts (76 percent). Luckily for the 28-year-old, there's plenty of preseason to find a new landing spot.
More News
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Fighting to maintain kicking role•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Re-ups with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Receives contract tender•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Expected to receive one-year tender•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Accounts for 81 points in rookie season•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Scores four in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...