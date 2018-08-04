Tavecchio was waived by the Raiders on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Tavecchio was battling rookie Eddy Pineiro for the starting job, and the cards were stacked against him as Pineiro received a $25,000 signing bonus -- a steep signing bonus for an undrafted free agent. Tavecchio also struggled with the Raiders last season, completing just 16 of 21 field goal attempts (76 percent). Luckily for the 28-year-old, there's plenty of preseason to find a new landing spot.