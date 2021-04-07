The Bengals released Bernard on Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Bernard was scheduled for a $3.7 million base salary and up to $400,000 in bonuses in 2021, the second season of a two-year, $10.3 million extension. The Bengals asked him to take a pay cut a few weeks ago, and Bernard then requested his release when it became clear it wouldn't work out. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network says the 29-year-old running back is "expected to find a new gig soon." Meanwhile, the Bengals are left with Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams and Jacques Patrick as their depth RBs behind Joe Mixon.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: On trade block?•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Disappointing finish•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 131 yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Massive workload in win•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Benched after turnover•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Another pedestrian effort in loss•