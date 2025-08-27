Giovanni Ricci: Dropped by Vikings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings released Ricci on Tuesday.
Ricci caught one pass for 11 yards during the preseason. The 28-year-old tight end hasn't played an NFL game since the 2023 season with the Panthers. He could be a practice squad candidate with the Vikings.
