New England cut Ricci on Monday.
Ricci didn't log any action last season after having been cut by the Browns at the end of training camp, but he resurfaced in the league via a futures contract with the Patriots early February. Now, the 28-year-old tight end will have to look elsewhere in the NFL for another chance at a depth role.
