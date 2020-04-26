Giovanni Ricci: Set to join Carolina

Ricci is expected to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ricci wasn't selected over the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he still had a strong senior season at Western Michigan with 51 catches for 642 yards and eight touchdowns. Ian Thomas is set to start following the departure of Greg Olson for the Panthers, and Ricci could stake his claim to a depth role with a strong training camp.