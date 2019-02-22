Quin isn't sure if he will continue his football career, but he does at least plan to assess the opportunities offered, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Quin has 148 consecutive starts to his name, with most of those coming the past six years in Detroit. He's given some thought to retirement since the Lions released him last week, but he's also open to continuing his career if the right opportunity pops up. The 33-year-old finished 2018 with his lowest marks for snaps (829), passes defensed (three) and interceptions (zero) during his tenure in Detroit, losing some playing time to rookie third-round pick Tracy Walker late in the season. Quin still profiles as a competent starter, combining above-average coverage skills with functional tackling.