Glover Quin: Retiring from NFL
Quin is retiring from football, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.
The Lions released Quin in February after he started all 16 games in each of his six seasons with the team. His place at free safety likely will be filled by 2018 third-round pick Tracy Walker, who cut into the 33-year-old's snaps this past December. With 156 starts, 733 tackles (524 solo) and 24 interceptions in 159 career games, Walker put together a nice career for the Texans and Lions, missing just one game in 10 seasons. His lone Pro Bowl appearance came in 2014, when he led the NFL with seven interceptions.
