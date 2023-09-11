Igwebuike was released by the Falcons on Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Igwebuike was elevated from the practice squad for the team's season-opener against the Panthers and played eight snaps on special teams. His departure, instead of reverting to the practice squad, could be a sign that Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is expected to be available Sunday against the Packers. Igwebuike, however, could still ultimately re-sign with the team's practice squad or pursue opportunities elsewhere.