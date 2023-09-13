Igwebuike signed to Atlanta's practice squad Wednesday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Igwebuike opened the season on Atlanta's 53-man roster and dressed for the season opener, playing one snap on offense and eight on special teams against the Panthers. He was subsequently waived Monday and has now been brought back into the organization Wednesday. While it remains to be seen whether he's added onto the main roster before Sunday's game against the Packers, there's a good chance Igwebuike will be called upon again at some point this season.