Igwebuike signed with the Falcons' practice squad Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Igwebuike was a somewhat surprising cut by the Falcons on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the organization's practice squad a day later after clearing waivers. If the team needs additional backfield depth at some point in 2023, Igwebuike should be in the mix to join the active roster.
