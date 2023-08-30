Igwebuike signed with the Falcons' practice squad Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Igwebuike was a somewhat surprising cut by the Falcons on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the organization's practice squad a day later after clearing waivers. If the team needs additional backfield depth at some point in 2023, Igwebuike should be in the mix to join the active roster.