Igwebuike was signed to Seattle's practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Igwebuike spent last season and this year's training camp with the Lions, but he was unable to make the team. His addition to the practice squad comes as Travis Homer is dealing with bruised ribs, which he suffered in the Seahawks' 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
