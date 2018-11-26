Godwin Igwebuike: Let go by Tampa Bay
Igwebuike was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Igwebuike was initially promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster on Nov. 16, but has ultimately parted ways with the team. In his lone game with Tampa Bay, Igwebuike played 12 special teams snaps and recorded one assisted tackle. The undrafted rookie will now be subjected to league waivers, and be free to search for a depth role if he goes unclaimed.
