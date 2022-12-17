Igwebuike reverted to the Seahawks practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Igwebuike was elevated to the active roster ahead of Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers and was suited up for the second consecutive game. He played exclusively on special teams and racked up 83 yards on kick returns. Igwebuike also chipped in an assisted tackle on kick coverage.
