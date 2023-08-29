The Falcons waived Igwebuike on Tuesday.

Given the injury to Cordarrelle Patterson (undisclosed) and Igwebuike's solid preseason -- especially in the first two games where he rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries -- it comes as a surprise that the Falcons would let him go along with rookie UDFA Carlos Washington. Igwebuike played in five games (mostly on special teams) with the Seahawks in 2022 and signed with Atlanta in July to compete for a backfield depth spot. He'll look for a new home once he clears waivers.