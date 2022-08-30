The Lions waived Igwebuike on Tuesday.
Igwebuike appeared in every game for the Lions last year and rushed 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown while securing seven of 10 targets for 60 yards. However, Igwebuike and Justin Jackson were unable to land roles in Detroit's backfield to begin the year.
