The Eagles waived Igwebuike on Friday.

Igwebuike was considered a long shot at landing on the Eagles' final 53-man roster, and he has now been been let go early. After going undrafted in 2018 he ended up playing six games between the Buccaneers and 49ers, but only on special teams. He will likely need to play a similar role elsewhere if he finds a new landing spot.

