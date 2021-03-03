The Giants released Tate (calf) on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As expected, New York will part ways with Tate in a move that frees up $6.1 million in cap space for the team. Tate, who will turn 33 this summer and missed the final two games of the 2020 season due to a calf injury, is free to begin searching for a new landing spot immediately. However, the veteran slot man could have difficulty finding an uncontested starting job on the open market, given that he dealt with a number of injuries and was suspended twice during his two years with the Giants. Tate was held below 50 receiving yards in all 12 of his appearances last season.

