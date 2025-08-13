Preseason football isn't critical to the success of NFL teams, but it is a chance to get an impression of a rookie. Granted, they might not be used as teams intend to use them in the regular season, and the details in which they prepare for their preseason games aren't as deep as they will be as soon as September comes around.

There's more: Do the rookies look like they did in college? Are they doing things they didn't do in college? Are they doing less? Are they playing with starters? Are they not playing with starters? And lastly, do they simply look like they know what they're doing?

I watched every preseason game with an eye on the rookies so we can start figuring out which ones are worth chasing in Fantasy drafts, and which ones need a little more time to figure things out.

Wide receivers

Preseason Week 1 stats: 43 yards on two catches through five targets on 26 snaps (12 with Bryce Young)

What did the film say? The 6-foot-5 giant is going to be a problem for defenses. Not catching three targets (with a sort-of drop) stunk, but he won consistently on slants and dig routes. He also won on an incredible deep ball, snaring the ball over a smaller corner as he was about to go out of bounds.

His end-zone target should have been a touchdown, but he didn't get his head around quickly enough on an on-target throw from Young. And, he was triple-teamed on Jalen Coker's touchdown. Either teams will dedicate too much coverage to McMillan, and other Panthers players will benefit, or he'll have a very good year beating smaller coverage. It helped that Young also threw the ball well and was used effectively, moving around and out of the pocket.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? No one moved up more than McMillan this past weekend. His average draft position currently sits in Round 6. That's going to change as people realize he should earn significant targets in every facet of the Panthers offense.

I'd draft him: Late Round 4/early Round 5.

Preseason Week 1 stats: Nine yards on two catches (two targets) on 10 offensive snaps. He also had a seven-yard catch called back by penalty. Hunter played eight defensive snaps and missed a tackle.

What did the film say? His quick burst is phenomenal as it consistently bought him space on a slant, a screen, and a dig. He also plays with refined nuance and knows when to run at half-speed, when to stutter-step to freeze defenders, etc. Hunter won in the slot and out wide. If there's a nitpick, it's that five of his seven routes went inside of 10 yards, so not much in the way of downfield usage.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither. Nothing Hunter did was surprising because expectations are so high for him as it is. It's cool that a third of Trevor Lawrence's completions were to Hunter.

I'd draft him: Early Round 6

Preseason Week 1 stats: One seven-yard catch on one target on 11 snaps

What did the film say? Golden's speed really showed, along with his agility off the snap and slants. He even burned Sauce Gardner on a route, forcing the cornerback to grab him so Golden wouldn't run away. That drew a penalty. Golden was mostly used outside, but he was deployed in motion and in the slot a few times. It was a great first impression.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Up, and it's the best kind of up because anyone who just watches highlights won't know that Golden was fast and elusive on his limited routes. It's easy to see that Golden could become the no-doubt No. 1 receiver in Green Bay.

I'd draft him: I might be aggressive, but I wouldn't flinch at taking him in Round 7. The good news is that you might be able to snag him a round later, if not two rounds later. Take advantage.

Preseason Week 1 stats: 21 yards on one catch (two targets) on 10 snaps.

What did the film say? Egbuka ran only four routes, but he exploded off the snap twice -- catching a 21-yarder on a deep hitch on one and drawing double coverage on the other. His route running was really good, his hands were good, as was his concentration, and he won lining up outside instead of in the slot like he did at Ohio State. Between this and the joint practice he had two days earlier, I'm confident Egbuka is as good as advertised.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Significantly up. Egbuka's earning trust in the Bucs offense and could be second on the team in targets, ahead of Chris Godwin, even when Godwin comes back. And, like Golden, he hasn't put up a bunch of highlights yet, so there is some under-the-radar appeal that shrewd Fantasy managers can take advantage of.

I'd draft him: Round 8. I just don't think I'm ready to put him into the first seven rounds ... yet. Mike Evans is still in Tampa Bay, after all.

Preseason Week 1 stats: 29 yards on two catches (three targets) on 25 snaps.

What did the film say? Being honest, I was a little disappointed with the lack of speed. Maybe he was out there thinking too much, which slows down rookies, but Burden rarely showed nothing more than occasional quickness. There were other things that impressed, though: His timing with Tyson Bagent on a hitch route where he subtly pushed off a cornerback was nice, he sold his blocking before finishing a route, and he got open with that aforementioned quickness in the end zone but didn't land a look from his quarterback.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither. He's still a work in progress in an offense with a lot of mouths to feed. That's not the profile we love for Fantasy success, but it's certainly capable of changing over the course of the season.

I'd draft him: Round 12

Raiders WRs

Preseason Week 1 stats: 1-17-0 for Dont'e Thornton (three targets, 12 snaps); 1-5-0 for Jack Bech (two targets, 24 snaps)

What did the film say? Thornton's long arms came in handy on his 17-yard grab that was high and wide, his agility flashed on a hitch route, and he ran past coverage, but the quarterback couldn't throw it as far as he ran, and it was intercepted.

Bech's short-area quickness was terrific, especially for a guy his size. He was a good technician in his routes, using subtle physicality to peel off defenders and change directions, but his straight-line speed was a little underwhelming.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither, though Thornton remains a late-round flier in the deepest of leagues.

I'd draft them: Round 15 for Thornton, Bech I'd only take in rookie-only drafts in Round 2.

Running backs

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Preseason Week 1 stats: three carries, minus-1 yard on eight snaps.

What did the film say? That his offensive line wasn't good. There wasn't a way to evaluate Jeanty when a Seahawks defender crashed the play every time. At least he was treated like a starter.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither. He remains locked into a prime role with lots of upside in the Raiders offense.

I'd draft him: 13th overall in PPR, eighth in non-PPR.

Preseason Week 1 stats: 25 yards on seven carries, 4 yards on one catch/two targets on 12 snaps (zero third downs)

What did the film say? The good news is that Harvey showed his speed multiple times with good hands on his reception. The bad news is that he probably tried too hard to bounce his runs outside too often, and that he didn't really show much else other than speed, which isn't the worst thing. It didn't help that his offensive line was in preseason form.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? It's up because he played with the starters and flashed that speed. There's a path for Harvey to handle the rushing downs for Denver all year. Paired with Sean Payton, that can be very lucrative.

I'd draft him: Round 5 in all formats, though I wouldn't blame you if you snagged him right before the Round 4/5 turn.

Preseason Week 1 stats: One rush for 18 yards, three targets caught for 12 yards, and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

What did the film say? Big shockeroo, Henderson had great hands and very good speed. But he also showed awesome balance escaping a tackle on his nine-yard catch. The only third down he didn't play with Drake Maye was a third-and-1 that predictably went to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Up. I recently wrote a whole shpiel about how Henderson looked in training camp and how Josh McDaniels' track record suggests Henderson won't be a full-time back in his offense. However, his talent is undeniable, and the Patriots really should lean into him. Whether or not they do in all facets of the offense is the only question left.

I'd draft him: Round 5, earlier in PPR than half- or non-PPR. Don't be surprised if people take him in Round 4, though. Can't say I blame them, but I'm nervous ranking him that high.

Preseason Week 1 stats: 20 yards on eight carries, one six-yard catch on two targets with a drop on 22 snaps. He didn't start, but he played a lot with the game's starters.

What did the film say? Johnson's feet were really disappointing. He would frequently dance in the backfield and not run with decisiveness. It's very possible he was "thinking instead of playing," which would mean he'll eventually play freely and his numbers will look a lot better, but there's always the chance that this is who he is. He deserves credit for having good balance when he was hit and playing with lots of power, but concerns about his speed and decisiveness have to be addressed.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Significantly down, which could be the overreaction Fantasy managers need in order to grab him at a value.

I'd draft him: I moved Johnson to late Round 7. If you see him past that in drafts, take the chance on him. Once the light turns on for him, he could end up being pretty productive.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars

Preseason Week 1 stats: 24 yards on six carries with a touchdown (his linemen pushed him in during a scrum) with 16 receiving yards on two catches (two targets) on 18 snaps, none with the first-team offense.

What did the film say? Tuten looked a little thicker than I remember, but it didn't impact his skills. He flashed some nice cuts on a few runs and on a check-down catch against very soft coverage that helped him extend a play. The Jaguars' backup offensive line looked like monsters when it pushed Tuten into the end zone for his touchdown, but it also looked like weaklings on a couple of runs where he had nowhere to go. Tuten was solid in pass protection.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Up a little bit. The reality is that Jacksonville's run game doesn't seem sorted out and could take a while to get there. Tuten is explosive, but so are their other backs. Tuten feels like a rookie rusher who might take a long time to get good numbers from.

I'd draft him: Round 12 or later.

Kyle Monangai, Bears

Preseason Week 1 stats: 30 yards on six carries over 25 snaps. He also started.

What did the film say? Monangai had good burst and balance, but his power, particularly for his size, was solid. Monangai followed his blocking to a fault; at one point, he missed the chance to cut inside at the second level on one of his runs. His pass protection was not good, and he needs work at that before he can be trusted in that role. Monangai played with physicality but isn't a big guy at 5-8, 207.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Up, but not quite to the point where Fantasy managers should draft him. Dynasty leaguers could take a chance on him with a late pick in rookie-only drafts.

I'd draft him: Round 15 or later.

Tight ends

Preseason Week 1 stats: 40 yards on three catches (three targets) on 19 snaps

What did the film say? For a big man, his speed was good, but it really showed up anytime he thought he had a chance at catching the ball (some routes were designed for others, and Warren ran like it). He had good timing with Anthony Richardson on a short hitch; that was cool, but the real treat was that the Ravens needed two defenders to take Warren down on two of his three receptions. Warren lined up across the formation, and his blocking was decent with room for improvement. He definitely looked like the guy we saw mauling defenders at Penn State.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? His value has been high for me since April, but I suspect we'll begin to see other people recognize Warren's potential, so let's say it's up.

I'd draft him: Again, I recognize I'm higher on him than most, so Round 8 is fine with me, but that should make you feel great about taking him in Round 9 or later.

Colston Loveland, Bears

Preseason Week 1 stats: An eight-yard catch on two targets over six snaps

What did the film say? I was a little disappointed in Loveland's speed and short-area quickness, to be honest. He looked smooth on a slip screen on third-and-16 but not necessarily fast, plus he ran to contact for his eight-yard grab. There were two plays where defenders had him covered up. I suspect he'll play looser and faster in the future. He did have a nice block in pass protection.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither. He played six snaps!

I'd draft him: Round 9.

Quarterbacks

Preseason Week 1 stats: 5 of 8 passing, 67 yards on 14 snaps

What did the film say? As he was in the joint practice two days before against the Bucs, Ward was inconsistent. Sometimes he went through progressions and made great reads and throws, sometimes he didn't see open receivers while running away from the Bucs pass rush pressure. There are reasons for optimism, but he must cut down on errant throws like the near-INT he had.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither. He'll only get picked in Superflex/two-QB leagues anyway, and he'll absolutely go after at least 22 other passers. Nothing's changed.

I'd draft him: After Round 15 in a one-QB, after Round 8 in a Superflex/two-QB

Preseason Week 1 stats: 12 of 19 passing, 154 yards, one TD on 30 snaps

What did the film say? Dart's arm strength, accuracy, poise, and escapability stood out. I counted just three off-target throws, one of which was caught. And while nearly half of his yardage came after the catch and all but six throws traveled less than seven yards downfield, there were still a few passes where he made good downfield reads and throws. Dart was more impressive than Russell Wilson, who couldn't wait to get the ball out of his hands on pretty much every pass attempt.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Stock up, but not enough to make a difference in one-QB leagues. I am tempted to target Dart as a priority No. 3 QB in Superflex/two-QB because if he's going to keep playing well in games and joint practices, then he could end up starting in the Fantasy format.

I'd draft him: After Round 18 in a one-QB, after Round 10 in a Superflex/two-QB

Preseason Week 1 stats: 14 of 23 passing, 138 yards, two TDs, 19 rush yards on 45 snaps

What did the film say? Sanders had improved pocket discipline, even though there were some silly dropbacks like we saw at Colorado. A lot of short throws, around five throws that would be characterized as good, five that would be characterized as bad. It was a good first step, but I am worried about how he'll do versus tougher competition.

Fantasy stock up or stock down? Neither.

I'd draft him: I'm not.