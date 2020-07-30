The Panthers are cutting Gano (knee), Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Gano made 85.6 percent of his field-goal attempts in seven seasons with the Panthers, but he missed the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from surgery on his non-kicking leg. His absence created an opening for Joey Slye, who struggled on shorter kicks but led the NFL with eight field goals of 50-plus yards. This move will clear out $2.8 million in 2020 cap space, though it comes with $1.5 million in dead-money charges for both this season and next. The 33-year-old Gano should get a look with another team if he can pass a physical exam.