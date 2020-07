Gano (knee) -- who has been released by the Panthers -- was deemed healthy by coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Though the Panthers elected to go with Joey Slye as their kicker this season, a healthy Gano is capable of helping another NFL team looking to bolster the position. The 33-year-old missed the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from surgery on his non-kicking leg, but Rhule's statement Wednesday indicates that Gano is now past the issue.