Gano (neck) is set to be released by the Giants, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Gano will hit the open market after spending the last six seasons with the Giants. The kicker was limited to just six contests in 2025 as he battled a pair of groin and neck injuries, the latter of which required him to be placed on season-ending injured reserve in November. The transaction will save New York $4.5 million in cap space, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, and the team already signed Jason Sanders to a one-year deal March 10, likely making him the team's starting kicker in 2026. Gano will now look to prove his health and latch on with a new squad this offseason.