Grant Delpit: Nearing full health

Delpit (ankle) said Thursday that he's "close to 100%" healthy, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Delpit is recovering from a high-ankle sprain that will keep him from participating in drills at the NFL Combine, but he expects to be fully healthy for LSU's Pro Day in April. Assuming Delpit is able to quickly shed any injury concerns, he'll be in the conversation to be one of the first safeties off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.