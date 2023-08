The Packers waived DuBose on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

DuBose was placed on the Packers' active/non-football injury list in July with an undisclosed injury. He returned on Aug. 7 and played in two preseason games, accumulating three catches for 35 yards. The 2023 seventh-round pick could return to the Packers on their practice squad once he clears waivers or explore his options elsewhere.