Grant Haley: Cut by New York
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
The Giants waived
Haley on Saturday, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Haley logged 12 starts (25 appearances) with the Giants over the last two years, but he couldn't eke out a spot on the final roster this season. The 24-year-old could get a look elsewhere as a reserve option.
