Greedy Williams: Going pro

Williams has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com reports.

It's been no secret that Williams (6-foot-3, 184 pounds) is going pro, especially after the defensive back skipped last month's Fiesta Bowl. The lanky prospect will be a hot commodity following a 2018 season in which Williams was a key member of an imposing LSU secondary that allowed the 32nd-fewest passing yards per game and tied for 10th in the nation with 16 total interceptions. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if he comes off the board within the first 10 picks.

