The Lions are releasing Dortch, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

When Dortch linked up with Detroit in the offseason, his best path to playing time, or even a roster spot, was his ability as a returner, as the Lions offense runs primarily through its big four of RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and TE Sam LaPorta (hip). After the exhibition slate concluded, though, the team has opted to move on from Dortch. Aa a vested veteran, he'll be able to sign with another team immediately.