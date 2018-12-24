Greg Dortch: NFL bound
Dortch announced via his personal Twitter that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The speedy playmaker out of Wake Forest will be an interesting case when it comes to his projection for the next level. In addition to being a special teams dynamo with two punt return touchdowns in 2018, Dortch is also a threat in the passing game. He caught 142 of 204 targets for 1,800 yards over 20 career college games. The production is hard to argue with, and Dortch's open-field elusiveness and speed should play at the next level. The question comes with Dortch being able to win off the line and hold up over a full NFL season with a 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame. Still, Dortch has enough in his tool box to warrant being drafted, even if it's not until Day 3.
