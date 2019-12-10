Play

The Panthers waived Dortch on Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dortch began his second stint of the season with the Panthers less than a week ago, but he fumbled a kick return during this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons. DeAndrew White is in line to return kicks for the Panthers moving forward.

