Dortch was waived by the Jets as the team trimmed the final roster down to 53 players, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

Dortch survived the initial round of cuts, but he was one of the guys let go when the team opted to bring in four new roster players off waivers. One of those new additions was wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who will presumably take over the punt returning duties Dortch handled for much of preseason.