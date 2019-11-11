Play

Dortch was waived by the Panthers on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Dortch was only active for one game over three weeks with Carolina and he only saw touches on special teams. Now needing room to sign running back Mike Davis, the Panthers are parting ways with the speedy Wake Forest product.

