Ducre (ankle) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Wednesday, TribLive.com reports.

Ducre's last regular season action came during a stint with the Chargers in 2015. He went down with an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 preseason victory over the Falcons. The 25-year-old will presumably clear waivers and revert to the team's injured reserve.

