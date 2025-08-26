New York cut Dulcich on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dulcich put together a productive preseason with the Giants, but he won't stick around on the team's 53-man roster. The 2022 third-round pick could be a candidate to resurface on New York's practice squad. He suited up for four-regular season games with the Broncos last season before being waived. He was then claimed by the Giants, with whom he logged another five regular-season appearances. All 12 targets Dulcich drew last year came during his time with Denver, of which he secured just five for 28 yards.