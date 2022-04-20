Greg Dulcich was a late riser in the 2022 NFL Draft pre-draft process and it's easy to see why once you throw on his tape from the 2021 season at UCLA. Most draft analysts have Tre McBride as their TE1 in this class, but for me that honor belongs to Dulcich because from what I've seen in evaluating him, he has more translatable traits to the next level -- and neither is a blocker. It's even easier to see how Dulcich's game translates to more immediate and sustainable Fantasy Football success at the NFL level when you look at how the game has changed over the years.

Finding a stable, productive Fantasy contributor with top-end upside at tight end outside of Travis Kelce can be difficult, but a recent trend has emerged -- the more a tight end is detached from the line of scrimmage, the more he is used as a receiver, the more likely he is to score Fantasy points. This applies to the NFL, too, where more teams are looking for tight ends who can detach from the line of scrimmage and line up in the slot or more preferably on the boundary. When teams are in 11 personnel (three receivers, one back, one tight end) -- the majority of all offensive snaps in today's NFL -- they want to be able to run a 3x1 set (three players to one side of the formation and one player to the other) with the tight end as the lone boundary player on one side. This allows them to make things much easier for the quarterback before the snap in his quest to diagnose what kind of coverage the defense is playing. Dulcich can offer teams that right away, which will get him on the field right away and producing for your Fantasy team.

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 243 | 40-time: 4.69

Comparable body-type to: Coby Fleener

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Dulcich from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Best Fantasy fits

After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency, the Bengals were reportedly in the market for Rob Gronkowski, but the expectation is that if he returns to the NFL it will be to rejoin Tom Brady in Tampa. The Bengals signed Hayden Hurst, but he is more of a blocking type at this stage. The Bengals want to run the 3X1 sets mentioned in the intro that perfectly fit Dulcich, and they're one of the most neutral game script pass-heavy teams in the NFL. At times to a fault (see: Super Bowl second half). But for Fantasy Football purposes? That's just perfect. I'd be excited about any tight end this franchise drafts.

Part of acquiring Russell Wilson this offseason meant the Broncos would have to part ways with former first-round pick Noah Fant. He never caught on in Denver, but Wilson was sure to change that. Wilson has maximized tight end production throughout his career and Dulcich would be next in line. With only Albert Okwuegbunam as any real threat at the tight end position, Dulcich could have a quick path to playing major snaps in what should be an exciting and productive passing attack in Denver.

Dynasty outlook

Dulcich typically comes off the board in the third round of rookie-only mock drafts I've participated in this offseason and in the third-round of Superflex mocks. In our most recent Superflex rookie-only draft, I selected him in the middle of the third round just six picks after the first tight end -- Trey McBride -- went off the board. Dulcich's receiving ability makes him an easy bet to get on the field early.

Scouting report

Strengths

Dulcich has play speed that is even faster than his tested 40-yard dash speed when you watch him on film separating from linebackers and safeties in coverage.

Plus lateral agility (7.05 3 cone) and the ability to change directions in space.

Big-time yards after the catch ability and upside relative to the tight end position at the NFL level.

Excellent catch radius at just under 6-4 with 64th percentile arm length.

Massive 10 3/8-inch hands and uses them to pluck the ball away from his frame.

Will immediately be a vertical threat up the seam due to his raw speed and also his ability to shoot off the line of scrimmage when lined up there.

Good ankle flexion on tape, ability to bend around linebackers and safeties in space before the catch and after.

Nuance in his route running and ability to create separation.

A weapon on both vertical and horizontal crossing routes. Shows the ability to throttle down into his break -- exceptional for a player of his size.

Puts in the effort as a blocker despite having a long way to go in that regard.

Concerns

Blocking is not his forte. He will be best-used detached from the line of scrimmage as the lone receiver in a 3X1 set or as a big slot.

More concentration drops than you want to see on tape.

May not be able to hold up as a traditional in-line Y tight end at the NFL level.

Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 11 42 725 17.3 12 2020 9 52 884 17.0 8 Career 42 91 2757 15.1 26

Advanced stats to know

17.6 career yards per catch rate shows his big-play ability

Five deep catches -- seventh-most among tight ends

181 yards on 20-plus yard passes -- seventh-most among tight ends

NFL comparison

Watching Dulcich reminds me in some ways of watching a shorter, smaller but more fluid version of Jared Cook. Dulchic can get vertical and offers more YAC ability than Cook, but their abilities up the seam in the vertical passing game are obvious.