Greg Joseph: Heading to Carolina
Joseph signed with the Panthers' practice squad Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Joey Slye missed a 28-yard field goal and a pair of extra points during Sunday's three-point loss to the Saints, leading the Panthers to explore available options at kicker. Joseph went 17-for-20 on field goals and 25-for-29 on extra points with the Browns in 2018, and he could make his way to the 53-man roster if Slye continues to struggle.
