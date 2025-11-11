The Raiders signed Joseph to the practice squad Tuesday.

Joseph will provide the Raiders with a kicking option alongside Daniel Carlson, who has made just 12 of 16 field-goal attempts this season. Carlson missed a potential game-tying 48-yard kick wide right in the fourth quarter last Thursday night against Denver. Joseph kicked in games with the Giants, Commanders and Jets last season, making 16 of his 20 field-goal tries and all 11 of his extra points.