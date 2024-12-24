Joseph was cut from the Commanders' practice squad Monday.

Joseph signed with Washington's practice squad Dec. 13 and was elevated for Week 15 against New Orleans. In that contest, he went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and made both his extra-point attempts, but he reverted to the practice squad shortly thereafter. Joseph's opportunity with the Commanders came as a result of injuries to Austin Seibert (groin) and Zane Gonzalez, wo was dealing with a foot issue at the time of Joseph's elevation. However, with Gonzalez back to full health and Seibert eligible to return from IR, Washington no longer has a need for Joseph's services.