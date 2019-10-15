Joseph had a tryout with the Patriots on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The Patriots are testing the waters as new kicker Mike Nugent has missed one field goal and one extra point through two games. Joseph went 17-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 25-for-29 on extra-point attempts for the Browns in 2018, but he was unable to retain his job in the preseason.

