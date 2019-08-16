Mabin (calf) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Friday.

Mabin will revert to IR assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers. Barring an injury settlement, the third-year cornerback will spent the remainder of the season on IR in San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    We've seen some movement at the top of the quarterback tiers, with an elite option sliding...