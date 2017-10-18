Greg Mabin: Signing with San Francisco's practice squad
Mabin signed a contract with the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports.
Mabin, who was just released Monday by the Bills after a one-week stint with the team, could provide the Niners with cornerback depth if they sustain another injury at the position.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...