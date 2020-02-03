Play

Greg Olsen: Officially moves on from Carolina

The Panthers released Olsen on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The two parties already agreed to mutually part ways, and the Panthers made it official Monday. Olsen will turn 35 years old in March, and he'll decide between retirement and signing with another team. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Olsen has a broadcasting job waiting for him with Fox Sports if he retires. Olsen finished with 52 receptions for 597 yards and two scores over 14 games in 2019.

