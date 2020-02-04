Greg Olsen: Plans to visit Seattle
Olsen will visit with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Released by Carolina on Monday, the veteran tight end reportedly has visits lined up with the Seahawks, Bills and Redskins. He'll turn 35 in March and has an open offer for a broadcasting job with FOX Sports, but it appears Olsen is leaning toward playing football for at least one more season. The Seahawks could use help at tight end, as Will Dissly (Achilles) is rehabbing from a severe injury for a second time in as many years, while Jacob Hollister was limited to 5.9 yards per target in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?