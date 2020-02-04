Play

Greg Olsen: Plans to visit Seattle

Olsen will visit with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by Carolina on Monday, the veteran tight end reportedly has visits lined up with the Seahawks, Bills and Redskins. He'll turn 35 in March and has an open offer for a broadcasting job with FOX Sports, but it appears Olsen is leaning toward playing football for at least one more season. The Seahawks could use help at tight end, as Will Dissly (Achilles) is rehabbing from a severe injury for a second time in as many years, while Jacob Hollister was limited to 5.9 yards per target in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories