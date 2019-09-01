The Browns released Robinson on Sunday, but they intend to re-sign him soon, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The motivation for the transaction isn't clear. Robinson is the only player listed at left tackle on the team's latest depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week