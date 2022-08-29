Ward (toe) is anticipated to be cut with an injury designation by the Eagles on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Ward has been sidelined with a toe injury for much of this preseason, likely leading to his removal from Philadelphia's now deep corps of wideouts. The 27-year-old saw both his production (seven catches, 95 yards and three touchdowns) and playing time (234 offensive snaps) plummet in 2022 after he caught 81 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Eagles. Ward is now set to pass through waivers before shifting to injured reserve, should no team top to claim him.