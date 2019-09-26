Play

The Eagles signed Ward to the practice squad Thursday.

Ward was waived by Philadelphia on Tuesday and now rejoins the team's practice squad. His brief stint on the active roster came with both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) injured. With Jeffery now back to full health, the Eagles are looking to add depth to the secondary.

