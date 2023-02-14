site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: greg-ward-reverts-to-phillys-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Greg Ward: Reverts to Philly's practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward reverted to Philadelphia's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ward was elevated ahead of the Super Bowl, but he was ultimately inactive for the 38-35 loss to Kansas City. The 27-year-old wide receiver is set to hit free agency this offseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read