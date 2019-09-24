Greg Ward: Waived again
Ward was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday.
Ward was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 3 while both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) sat out with health issues. With Jeffery back in action and starting cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) now injured, the Eagles are again releasing the 24-year-old wideout in favor of adding depth to the secondary. It seems likely that Philadelphia will try and slip Ward back onto the practice squad, if possible.
